Local wrestling coach to lead Team USA U-17 athletes at World Championships

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s been 40 years since Zac Dominguez fell in love with wrestling.

“Since I’ve been like five years old, I’ve had a slew of great coaches,” Dominguez said. “I can’t tell you a time frame I was like ‘aw man that coach, he made me not like it.’ So I got lucky. I really do think that. I really got lucky and I’ve never not loved wrestling.”

He passes that love along to his athletes at MWC Wrestling Academy in Papillion.

His dedication to the sport has taken him around the world.

In August he’ll coach Team USA’s U-17 Greco-Roman team at the World Championships in Turkey.

“I would love to see four medal winners as a coach,” Dominguez said. “USA goals… I would love to see us in the top three, which I do believe is very very doable.”

His coaching philosophy is simple: “Discipline solves all problems.”

It’s something he teaches all his athletes regardless if they’re eight years old or in their mid-twenties.

“I get to invest in how they’re going to develop,” Dominguez said. “I get to be a part of where they’re going next. I’ve been able to see kids graduate, move on, move forward and do great things in their lives.”

That’s both on and off the mat.

“Sometimes it’s in business, sometimes it’s in leadership, sometimes it’s in social economics, and they’re doing wonderful jobs,” he said. “The best part for me is they’re seeing the best versions of themselves.”

And Dominguez makes sure he brings his best self to the mat too.

“I work really hard to make sure that if I’m going to be working or going with you, that I’m learning as much as you, I’m doing as much as you, and I’m trying to be better because of you,” he said.

At Worlds, he’s hoping his wrestlers will put his lessons to use against some of the best in the world.

“We’ll make sure we’re ready to peak, ready to wrestle,” Dominguez said. “And we’re gonna go out there and hopefully black eye everyone and give em the business right? That’s the goal.”

As for his future, Dominguez said he’s working to be selected as a coach for the U.S. Olympic team in 2024.