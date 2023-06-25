LSU wins first game of College World Series final in extras

OMAHA (KMTV) — The LSU Tigers beat the Florida Gators in game one of the Men's College World Series final Saturday night.

LSU's Cade Beloso launched a solo home run in the top of the 11th inning to put the Tigers ahead 4-3.

LSU's starting pitcher Ty Floyd struck out 17 batters in eight innings, while closer Riley Cooper struck out three in three innings, including the final out to seal the win.

The Tigers got on the board early in the top of the first inning on a Beloso RBI single to make it 1-0.

Then in the top of the third, Gavin Dugas doubled the Tigers' lead on a solo home run.

But the Gators tied it 2-2 on a pair of RBI groundouts, one in the bottom of the third and one in the bottom of the fifth.

Then in the bottom of the sixth, BT Riopelle puts Florida ahead on a solo home run to make it 3-2.

Tommy White responded for LSU in the top of the eighth with a homer of his own to tie it back up 3-3 before Beloso's eventual game-winner three innings later.

LSU takes a 1-0 lead in the series; they need one more win to get the national title.

Game two will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday on ESPN.