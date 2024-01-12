MAKING HER MARK: Alexis Markowski steps into leadership role for Nebraska women's basketball

Junior center Alexis Markowski is the leading scorer for Nebraska women's basketball so far this season.

She's also stepped into a leadership role as an upperclassman, finding her voice on the court to encourage her teammates.

The Huskers are pushing for an NCAA Tournament berth after falling short last season.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Not only is Nebraska women’s basketball junior Alexis Markowski leading the Huskers in points, she’s also leading them with her voice.

As Nebraska works to make the NCAA tournament again after falling short last season, Markowski talked about how she’s evolved in this new role.

MARKOWSKI: I try to take my belief in myself and them and give it to them, and always reassure them that we’re not gonna lose this game. I’m always thinking that we’re gonna win.

The key to motivation, Markowski says, is balance.

AMY WILLIAMS, HUSKERS COACH: That’s Lex’s nature is to kind of be that high energy, ‘Let’s go!’ you know... bringing the fire to the locker room, to the court.

MARKOWSKI: Now being an upperclassman sometimes I tone it down a little bit and be like 'OK, this is what we’ve got to do. But I also have that ‘rah rah’ side of me. I know my teammates really thrive off of that.

Her proudest moment as a leader this season came against Georgia Tech.

The Huskers were down 10 at the break.

MARKOWSKI: at halftime just kind of relaying the message that we’re still winning this game.

And they did: by eight points.

MARKOWSKI: I felt like my teammates all believed what I was saying. Coach Williams’ halftime speech also kind of backed what I was saying. We responded and came back and won that game.

Our motto for the year is ‘in the work the win,’ and I’ve really bought into the process of it all and I trust it. And I put so much hours into my conditioning, my skill work and just everything. I watch so much film and that has I think really helped me stay on the court longer and help my teammates trust me more and they know what I’m capable of.

As much as Nebraska takes things game-by-game, Markowski has high hopes for her team.

MARKOWSKI: I wanna win. I really believe in my teammates and my coaching staff and myself that we can be big ten champions.