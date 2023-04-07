Matthews home run lifts Huskers over Michigan in extra innings

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (KMTV) — Brice Matthews hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to help the Nebraska baseball team beat Michigan in the series opener in Ann Arbor on Friday, 3-1.

Casey Burnham also blasted his first homer as a Husker with a solo shot in the 3rd inning.

Emmett Olson pitched 7.2 innings for NU giving up just one earned run on two hits while striking out eight.

The Big Red improved to 17-9-1 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play.

Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 1 PM on BTN+.