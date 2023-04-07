Watch Now
Matthews home run lifts Huskers over Michigan in extra innings

brice matthews nebraska baseball
John Peterson/AP
Nebraska Brice Matthews (14) runs to first with base hit against Michigan during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John S. Peterson)
Posted at 5:15 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 18:15:41-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (KMTV) — Brice Matthews hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to help the Nebraska baseball team beat Michigan in the series opener in Ann Arbor on Friday, 3-1.

Casey Burnham also blasted his first homer as a Husker with a solo shot in the 3rd inning.

Emmett Olson pitched 7.2 innings for NU giving up just one earned run on two hits while striking out eight.

The Big Red improved to 17-9-1 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play.

Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 1 PM on BTN+.

