MAVERICKS THREE-PEAT: Omaha softball wins third straight Summit League championship, makes NCAA tournament

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KMTV) — After a run-rule loss in the first game of the Summit League Championship, Omaha softball rallied back in the second game and beat South Dakota 4-2.

This is the third straight Summit League Championship win for the Mavericks and third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Dave Eggen/Dave Eggen/Inertia BROOKINGS, SD: May 10: Summit League Softball Tournament at Jerald T. Moriarty Field on May 10, 2025 in Brookings, SD. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia)

Millard North grad Katherine Johnson earned tournament MVP. She joined Maddia Groff, Rylinn Groff, Sydney Thomason and Maggie O'Brien on the tournament First Team.

Rylinn Groff got the scoring started with a two-RBI single in the second inning. Thomason added a sacrifice fly in the same inning to make it 3-0.

O'Brien added to the lead in the sixth with an RBI double.

Despite giving up a two-run homer in the seventh inning, the Mavericks held on in the bottom half of the frame.

The NCAA Tournament selection show is Sunday at 6 p.m. central on ESPN2.