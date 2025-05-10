Watch Now
Sports

Actions

MAVERICKS THREE-PEAT: Omaha softball wins third straight Summit League championship, makes NCAA tournament

After a run-rule loss in the first game of the double-elimination championship, Omaha rallied to beat South Dakota 4-2 and secure a spot in the NCAA tournament.
Omaha softball wins its third straight Summit League softball championship
Dave Eggen/Dave Eggen/Inertia
BROOKINGS, SD: May 10: Summit League Softball Tournament at Jerald T. Moriarty Field on May 10, 2025 in Brookings, SD. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia)
Omaha softball wins its third straight Summit League softball championship
Posted

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KMTV) — After a run-rule loss in the first game of the Summit League Championship, Omaha softball rallied back in the second game and beat South Dakota 4-2.

This is the third straight Summit League Championship win for the Mavericks and third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Summit League Softball Tournament final out 2025 Omaha wins
BROOKINGS, SD: May 10: Summit League Softball Tournament at Jerald T. Moriarty Field on May 10, 2025 in Brookings, SD. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia)

Millard North grad Katherine Johnson earned tournament MVP. She joined Maddia Groff, Rylinn Groff, Sydney Thomason and Maggie O'Brien on the tournament First Team.

Rylinn Groff got the scoring started with a two-RBI single in the second inning. Thomason added a sacrifice fly in the same inning to make it 3-0.

O'Brien added to the lead in the sixth with an RBI double.

Despite giving up a two-run homer in the seventh inning, the Mavericks held on in the bottom half of the frame.

The NCAA Tournament selection show is Sunday at 6 p.m. central on ESPN2.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood