MCDERMOTT EXTENSION: Creighton men's basketball coach agrees to new contract

OMAHA (KMTV) — Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott has agreed to a contract extension with the school. The following is from Creighton Athletics:

McCormick Endowed Athletic Director Marcus Blossom has announced that Creighton University men's basketball head coach Greg McDermott has signed a long-term contract extension. The previous contract was set to expire after the completion of the 2025-26 basketball season.

“We are pleased that Greg McDermott will be the head coach of our men’s basketball program for many years to come,” Blossom said. “This extension recognizes Greg’s exceptional achievements as our head coach and the positive impact he has had on the culture of Creighton men’s basketball. Greg is one of the best coaches in college basketball and his continued leadership puts our program in the best possible position to continue to recruit top talent and compete for championships.”

McDermott has steered Creighton to a 322-158 record over 14 seasons, the second-highest number of victories in the program's history. His leadership has resulted in 13 20-win seasons, the most achieved by any Creighton men’s basketball coach. He has led Creighton to eight NCAA tournament appearances, with the 2022-23 team reaching the Elite Eight.

“There is no place I would rather be for the rest of my career than Creighton,” McDermott said. “I am grateful to Father Hendrickson and Marcus Blossom for their ongoing confidence. My staff and I are fortunate to work with outstanding student-athletes and we will continue to create an environment that allows them to excel both on the court and in the classroom. We are proud to play in front of the best fans in the country and I am excited to build upon the positive trajectory of our program."

“Just as we have continued to invest in the programs and infrastructure that allow our student-athletes to become leaders, we are also committed to the individuals who put in the hours and effort to ensure that success,” Creighton President the Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, SJ, PhD, said. “From our time in the Missouri Valley Conference to the current levels of success in the BIG EAST and on the national stage, Coach McDermott has consistently challenged his teams to be both exceptional competitors and lifelong learners who care for others. I am confident that under his leadership our Bluejays will continue to reach even greater heights on the court, in the classroom, and in service to the community.”

