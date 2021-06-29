MECA: 'Saddened' that racial slurs were used by fans at CWS, adding security measures

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — During the first match-up of the College World Series finals between Vanderbilt and Mississippi, fans and members of the press witnessed a racial epithet being used at TD Ameritrade Park by spectators who appeared to be Mississippi State fans.

Sportswriter, Clinton Yates, who is a columnist for The Undefeated provided an eyewitness account of the interactions.

DEVELOPING: Vandy parents at the stadium tonight were subjected to racial slurs during the game and no one was hurt but the incident was obviously unacceptable and inappropriate. — omaha yeehaw (@clintonyates) June 29, 2021

I know this bc I’ve quite literally seen it with my own eyes. Short version: a bunch of drunk Miss State fans decided that when the game was out of hand that the n-bomb needed to fly. Authorities got involved and everyone is okay, but yeah nah. That Cant Happen. It did. — omaha yeehaw (@clintonyates) June 29, 2021

Kristyna Engdahl, Director of Communications for the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority in Omaha sent a statement to 3 New Now Reporter Jon Kipper.

"We understand there was an interaction between fans on Monday night that involved use of racial slurs. We absolutely denounce this behavior and are saddened to learn that it took place in TD Ameritrade Park Omaha," wrote Engdahl. "Tonight, we will take additional security measures to ensure that everyone may feel safe in our stadium. Also, we are reminding the public that you may text our Guest Services Department for assistance at any time by texting OMAHA [space] your issue and location to 69050."

Vanderbilt Director of Athletics Candice Storey Lee also responded on social media.

I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night's game. This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society. — Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) June 29, 2021

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

