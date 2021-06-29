Watch
Sports

Actions

MECA: 'Saddened' that racial slurs were used by fans at CWS, adding security measures

items.[0].image.alt
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Vanderbilt's Jayson Gonzalez (99) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a single by Carter Young during the seventh inning against Mississippi State in Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
CWS Mississippi St Vanderbilt Baseball
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 16:06:21-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — During the first match-up of the College World Series finals between Vanderbilt and Mississippi, fans and members of the press witnessed a racial epithet being used at TD Ameritrade Park by spectators who appeared to be Mississippi State fans.

Sportswriter, Clinton Yates, who is a columnist for The Undefeated provided an eyewitness account of the interactions.

Kristyna Engdahl, Director of Communications for the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority in Omaha sent a statement to 3 New Now Reporter Jon Kipper.

"We understand there was an interaction between fans on Monday night that involved use of racial slurs. We absolutely denounce this behavior and are saddened to learn that it took place in TD Ameritrade Park Omaha," wrote Engdahl. "Tonight, we will take additional security measures to ensure that everyone may feel safe in our stadium. Also, we are reminding the public that you may text our Guest Services Department for assistance at any time by texting OMAHA [space] your issue and location to 69050."

Vanderbilt Director of Athletics Candice Storey Lee also responded on social media.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning