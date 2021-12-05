Watch
Michigan football blows out Iowa in Big Ten Championship game

Darron Cummings/AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts on the sideline during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 10:49 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 23:54:13-05

2nd ranked Michigan absolutely blew out Iowa in the Big Ten Football Championship on Saturday night in Indianapolis, 42-3.

Michigan jumped out to an early 14-0 lead with two long touchdowns in the first quarter. Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara was 16-of-24 for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Iowa's Spencer Petras, meanwhile, was just 9-of-22 for 137 yards.

Michigan outscored the Hawkeyes, 21-0, in the 4th quarter.

The Wolverines are nearly assured of a spot in the College Football Playoff when the bracket is released on Sunday.

