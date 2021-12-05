Michigan football blows out Iowa in Big Ten Championship game

2nd ranked Michigan absolutely blew out Iowa in the Big Ten Football Championship on Saturday night in Indianapolis, 42-3.

Michigan jumped out to an early 14-0 lead with two long touchdowns in the first quarter. Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara was 16-of-24 for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Iowa's Spencer Petras, meanwhile, was just 9-of-22 for 137 yards.

Michigan outscored the Hawkeyes, 21-0, in the 4th quarter.

The Wolverines are nearly assured of a spot in the College Football Playoff when the bracket is released on Sunday.

