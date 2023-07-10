Mike Boeve picked in second round of MLB Draft

SEATTLE (KMTV) — Former UNO third baseman Mike Boeve was picked 54th overall in the MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round.

With the 54th pick, the @Brewers select @OmahaBSB third baseman Mike Boeve, No. 81 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Boeve, a three-time All-Summit League first team pick, notched a .360 batting average in three years with the Mavericks, including .401 in his junior season.