Mike Boeve picked in second round of MLB Draft

Posted at 10:41 PM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 23:41:03-04

SEATTLE (KMTV) — Former UNO third baseman Mike Boeve was picked 54th overall in the MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round.

Boeve, a three-time All-Summit League first team pick, notched a .360 batting average in three years with the Mavericks, including .401 in his junior season.

