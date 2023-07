OMAHA (KMTV) — America's pastime honored past and present military members on Monday night in Omaha. The Corn Belt baseball league hosted the Military War Dogs team at Seymour Smith Park.

The game raised money for veterans and also honored a local one.

Herb Kupfer served in the U.S. Army & has taken care of Isaacson Field for more than 40 years.

