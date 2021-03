LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Millard North boys' basketball team won its first state title in program history on Saturday with a thrilling 84-78 overtime victory against Bellevue West.

Five-star recruit Hunter Sallis and four-star Wisconsin commit Chucky Hepburn both scored a game-high 25 points for their respective teams.

