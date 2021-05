LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Millard South beat Millard West for the Class A state baseball championship on Thursday night in Lincoln, 3-1. It was the Patriots' first Class A title since 1980.

Christian Hobbs hit the game-winning three-run homer, while Braden Sweet pitched a complete game.

The Patriots beat the Wildcats, 3-1, earlier in the day on Thursday to force the winner-take-all title game.