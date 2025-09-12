Millard South football forfeits first win, head coach suspended two games after NSAA violation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Millard South will forfeit its first win of the season and head coach Taylor Mendenhall is suspended for two games after the NSAA ruled the Patriots violated a bylaw, according to a letter sent to football families Friday.

The letter says Millard South self-reported a potential violation the week of Sept. 1.

The NSAA held a closed hearing on Sept. 11.

In addition to the forefit and head coach's two-game suspension, Millard South will pay a $500 fine and "submit a written action plan to the NSAA Executive Director for lack of administrative oversight."

A volunteer assistant coach is also suspended from coaching at any NSAA school for one calendar year.

An NSAA representative told KMTV the closed hearing about the violation "involved confidential student information," therefore the organization cannot release additional information.

Here is the letter sent to Millard South football families in full:

Millard South administration was made aware of a potential Nebraska School Activities Association bylaw infraction last week. We took the matter very seriously, immediately self-reported to the NSAA, and began an internal investigation. We appreciate the NSAA’s careful review of the situation and their recognition of our transparency in the process.

After reviewing the information, the NSAA determined that a bylaw infraction had been committed. Millard South takes full responsibility and accepts the consequences the NSAA provided. The NSAA made the following determination:

Millard South High School is fined $500 and required to submit a written action plan to the NSAA Executive Director for lack of administrative oversight. Millard South High School will be required to forfeit the varsity football game played on August 29, 2025. Millard South High School’s volunteer assistant coach is suspended from coaching any NSAA-sanctioned sport for any NSAA member school for one calendar year from this date. Millard South High School Head Football Coach is suspended from coaching from the varsity football games on September 12, 2025, and September 19, 2025. Students are eligible to participate in Millard South High School sports. Millard South High School is commended for its candor and self-reporting.

We appreciate the NSAA’s careful review of the situation and are committed to moving forward in the best way possible for our student-athletes.