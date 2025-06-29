Millard West grad, current Minnesota Viking Harrison Phillips hosts annual Playmakers camp

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Harrison Phillips hosted his annual Playmakers camp in Omaha.

His goal remains to give back to the community he grew up in and inspire the next generation to do the same.



Harrison Phillips hosted more than 200 kids and adults with disabilities at his annual Playmakers camp.

More than 400 friends and family members of playmakers participated as well.

A few Nebraska football and volleyball athletes were among the 150 volunteers.

Shooting hoops, working on footwork, playing volleyball.

There was plenty to do at the annual Harrison’s Playmakers camp.

“What we try to do is just create an opportunity for children and young adults in the community with developmental differences and special needs to just have their Super Bowl,” Harrison Phillips, current Minnesota Viking and Millard West graduate, said. “We want this to be the highlight of their year, and I have parents tell me this is the best day of my kids’ year.”

A few Husker football and volleyball players volunteered, some for the first time.

“It was so much fun, honestly,” Nebraska volleyball freshman opposite hitter Ryan Hunter said. “I loved seeing all the smiles on the kids’ faces. They’re just happy to be here.”

“You can just see them enjoying it, and we’re not even doing much, but they’re getting a lot of joy out of it,” Nebraska football freshman defensive back Donovan Jones said.

And Harrison hopes sharing his love of giving back will inspire others to do the same.

“All of our families, mine, my wife’s, they instilled those values in us, and my generation needs to be ready to pass the baton on to the next younger generation,” Phillips said. “I think it’s instilling these characteristics and the fruits of the spirit that are seen around today is what’s most important.”

Especially in his hometown, where more than 200 playmakers and 400 of their friends and family members participated.

“It means the most to me because I’m from here, we just had a baby who’s gonna be raised in Nebraska, we just built a home here, and this is a community that regardless of what jersey I wear this fall or next fall, or next fall, or next fall, Omaha’s where I’m from.”