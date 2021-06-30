Mississippi St beats Vandy 13-2 to send CWS finals to Game 3

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Houston Harding and Preston Johnson combined on a four-hitter and Mississippi State capitalized on struggling Vanderbilt pitching in a 13-2 victory that forced a third and deciding game in the College World Series finals.

It also was Vandy’s most lopsided loss in its 29 all-time CWS games.

MSU hadn’t won so easily in Omaha since beating Georgia Southern 15-1 in 1990.

The Bulldogs broke things open with a four-run third inning and added five runs in the seventh.

The Commodores issued a season-high 10 walks. The teams meet for the national championship on Wednesday night.

