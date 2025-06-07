More than 100 children attend annual Creighton Abilities Camp

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Creighton basketball hosted its eighth annual Abilities Camp Friday, spanning three gyms on campus.



The camp began in 2017 with 30 attendees. This year, 103 kids attended.

The goal is for kids with disabilities to participate in adapted basketball drills alongside Creighton student-athletes and physical therapy students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You know summer workouts have started for Creighton basketball when they host the annual Abilities Camp.

Friday morning more than 100 kids filled three gyms on CU's campus.

All the campers have disabilities, and they spent two hours doing adaptive basketball drills and relays.

For players, new and returning, it’s a chance for them to establish an early connection with the Creighton community.

"I haven't done anything like this, but it was great," senior transfer guard Josh Dix said. "My brother attended. Obviously being from Council Bluffs it's pretty close, but year it was a great experience just getting to hang out with the kids all day.

"They don't get the same opportunities as everyone all the time, so for them to just come out here and have fun with people it's a good time. A lot of these people are fans of Creighton, so just to engage with them is cool."

"Just all the smiles that I saw throughout the day," sophomore guard Ty Davis said. "I know my cousin just had a blast meeting all my new teammates. This makes their year, makes their months. He talks about this all the time. It's honestly just a blessing to see him having so much fun out here with all the other campers."

This was the eighth year of the camp, and since the first one, attendance has more than tripled: from 30 in 2017 to 103 this year.