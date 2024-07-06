MORE THAN A GAME: Corn Belt League honors military in appreciation game

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Corn Belt League in Omaha hosted its annual military appreciation baseball game Friday.



The Military WarDogs baseball team is comprised of service members from different branches of the military.

The team travels around the country playing games to raise money for veterans services.

The Corn Belt League team consisted of players with family in the military.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

They say baseball is a kids' game, but the Corn Belt League in Omaha, using it to honor the military.

A team made up of players with family in the military playing a squad of service members from all branches.

The Military WarDogs travel around the country to raise awareness about issues that impact veterans such as mental health, PTSD, homelessness and more.

And they do it through a game they love.

"For us to be able to come back and the community to allow us to come back, it's a blessing because it allows us to push our mission and to communicate with the younger generation," Jacob Banda, a WarDogs middle infielder said.

"I think it's a great opportunity for (the Corn Belt League players) to understand that there are people that sacrificed their lives to do these things," Albert Berroteran, the Corn Belt League team's coach, said. "And it kind of gives them a chance to play something that they love but also respect the fact that somebody did do something for them to allow them to do this.

"Have fun but also honor the people who have done it before you, do that when they're going out there. Remembering your family members and people on the other ... team as well."

"You get on that baseball field just like a battlefield, you go to war with this person. The one standing next to you, in front of you, behind you," Banda said. "It's the same thing on the baseball field. You're shedding blood, tears and sweat together and that means a lot."

