MOTIVATED MADDIE: Krull making most of senior season with Huskers

Maddie Krull has started 16 of the 17 games she's played in this season

The Millard South alum is going for her Master's in child, youth & family studies

"I'm going to play as if it was the end. I don't want to leave any regrets."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When it comes to Nebraska women's basketball, Maddie Krull knows her role. The Millard South alum has started 16 of the 17 games she's played in this season.

KRULL: I think something that's so important that I didn't always know as a freshman is there's so many opportunities to make an impact that don't necessarily show up in the stat sheet. Having that mindset change is really why I trusted the process.

Krull came back to her home state Huskers after starting her college career at South Dakota. But after a coaching change, the school she grew up rooting for wouldn't be denied twice.

KRULL: It's always a tough decision when you make the choice to move schools. But I can honestly say that the support through both my family being here and the support staff, all that I want to do when I'm on the court is what is asked of by my teammates and my coaches and that is to do everything possible on my end to win the game.

Krull already had her associates degree in hand by the time she left Millard South, finished her Bachelor's last August and is now working on her Master's in child youth and family studies.

And while her stats this season may not be as notable as they've been in the past, Krull's mentality remains just as tough as her court presence.

KRULL: I know what it takes to fight through adversity and I know what it takes to earn what you want and that's hard work and that's dedication and that's effort and attitude always.

AMY WILLIAMS: She's a high achiever but never loses sight of putting relationships first and that's a reason why she has such an impact for our team.

Although Krull isn't sure if she'll use her one year of eligibility remaining, the former Patriot is putting the present at the forefront.

KRULL: I'm going to play as if it was the end. I don't want to leave any regrets. I don't want to play wishing I had given it a little bit more. Just continue to play basketball and just have fun doing it and play free.