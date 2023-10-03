NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Iowa Speedway next year

DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — NASCAR fans are (ahem!) revved up about the Iowa Speedway in Newton hosting a NASCAR Cup Series event on Father’s Day next year. Driver Brad Keselowski, who has won three times on the track, was in Des Moines with Gov. Reynolds and racing officials for the announcement.

“ (There's) a lot to be excited for. Obviously one of the best tracks in the United States and we’re going to put on a tremendous race," said Keselowski, "And I think this is going to be one of the 'can’t miss' events of the year and can’t wait to see the community come out and embrace it.”

During the weekend of June 14-16, Iowa Speedway will also host a NASCAR Xfinity series race and an ARCA Menards series race. Organizers say the track is one of the fastest short tracks in the world and Iowa leaders are hoping it will be an economic boost to central Iowa.

For more information: IowaSpeedway.com

