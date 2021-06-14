NC State advances to CWS, eliminates #1 Arkansas in Fayetteville Super Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KMTV) — North Carolina State upset #1 Arkansas in Game 3 of the Fayetteville Super Regional on Sunday to advance to the College World Series, 3-2.

Jose Torres broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the 9th by hitting the game-winning home run off Hogs' star pitcher Kevin Kopps.

T9 | OH MY DEAR GOD JOSE TORRES HITS THE GO-AHEAD BOMB!!!



📺ESPN2



NCSU 3, ARK 2 pic.twitter.com/J7j2QqXAmf — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 14, 2021

Kopps made his first start of the season for the Razorbacks going 8 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out nine.

Kevin Kopps. Absolute warrior.



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/cX6yLircNQ — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 14, 2021

Arkansas trailed for much of the game before Cayden Wallace tied the game at two in the bottom of the 7th with a solo home run.

The Wolfpack advanced to Omaha for the first time in eight years.

NC State rallied to win the Super Regional after dropping Game 1, 21-2, on Friday.

The Wolfpack became the 4th team to punch its ticket to Omaha along with 2019 champ Vanderbilt, Stanford & Tennessee. Meanwhile, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn will have to wait at least another year for his first national championship.