NC State advances to CWS, eliminates #1 Arkansas in Fayetteville Super Regional

Michael Woods/AP
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn heads to the mound to make a pitching change against North Carolina State in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Posted at 7:55 PM, Jun 13, 2021
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KMTV) — North Carolina State upset #1 Arkansas in Game 3 of the Fayetteville Super Regional on Sunday to advance to the College World Series, 3-2.

Jose Torres broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the 9th by hitting the game-winning home run off Hogs' star pitcher Kevin Kopps.

Kopps made his first start of the season for the Razorbacks going 8 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out nine.

Arkansas trailed for much of the game before Cayden Wallace tied the game at two in the bottom of the 7th with a solo home run.

The Wolfpack advanced to Omaha for the first time in eight years.

NC State rallied to win the Super Regional after dropping Game 1, 21-2, on Friday.

The Wolfpack became the 4th team to punch its ticket to Omaha along with 2019 champ Vanderbilt, Stanford & Tennessee. Meanwhile, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn will have to wait at least another year for his first national championship.

