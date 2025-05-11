NCAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: Here's where Nebraska and Omaha are headed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska and Omaha softball are headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers are going to the Baton Rouge Regional, where they will play Big East champion UConn in the first round Friday at 2 p.m. central time.

The game will air on ESPN+.

The other matchup is Southeastern Louisiana and the 10th overall seed LSU at 4:30 p.m. central on the SEC Network.

The three-time Summit League champion Mavericks are headed to Norman, Oklahoma where they will play Cal in the first round Friday at 2:30 p.m. central time on ESPN+.

The other matchup features Boston University and the number two overall seed Oklahoma at 5 p.m.

That game will be on ESPNU.