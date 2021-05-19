NCAA to allow local health authorities to determine championship capacity, including College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the NCAA announced it will allow local health authorities to determine championship event fan capacity, including next month's College World Series in Omaha.

According to the NCAA's statement, mask wearing & social distancing will also be determined by the local health officials.

Eric Olson of the Associated Press reported that Douglas County health officials have no edicts in place that would prevent 100% capacity at TD Ameritrade Park.

Douglas County Health Dept spokesman Phil Rooney says as of now, there are no edicts that would prevent 100% capacity at TD Ameritrade Park for #CWS — Eric Olson (@ericolson64) May 19, 2021

Details to be worked out, but the plan is for Douglas County to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at TD Ameritrade Park during the #CWS. — Eric Olson (@ericolson64) May 19, 2021

Previously, the NCAA stated the spring sports championships could only be 50% capacity.

This year's College World Series is set for June 19-30.