NCAA to allow local health authorities to determine championship capacity, including College World Series

Posted at 2:44 PM, May 19, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the NCAA announced it will allow local health authorities to determine championship event fan capacity, including next month's College World Series in Omaha.

According to the NCAA's statement, mask wearing & social distancing will also be determined by the local health officials.

Eric Olson of the Associated Press reported that Douglas County health officials have no edicts in place that would prevent 100% capacity at TD Ameritrade Park.

Previously, the NCAA stated the spring sports championships could only be 50% capacity.

This year's College World Series is set for June 19-30.

