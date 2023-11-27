NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: Here's what you need to know

OMAHA (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament Sunday.
The Huskers are joined by Creighton, which earned a 3-seed, and UNO in the Mavericks' first appearance in the big dance in program history.
Here's what you need to know:
Nebraska is hosting the first two rounds, and if they win, they'll host the next two as well.
First-round matchups at the Devaney Center:
Friday, Dec. 1
4:30 p.m.
Delaware vs. (8) Mizzou
7 p.m.
Long Island vs. (1) Nebraska
Winners play Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
Creighton is hosting the first two rounds.
First-round matchups at D.J. Sokol Arena:
Friday, Dec. 1
4 p.m.
Minnesota vs. (6) Utah State
6:30 p.m.
Colgate vs. (3) Creighton
Winners play Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
UNO is traveling to Lawrence, Kansas.
First-round matchups:
Thursday, Nov. 30
4:30 p.m.
Yale vs. (5) Penn State
7 p.m.
UNO vs. (4) Kansas
Winners play Friday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m.