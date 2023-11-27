NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: Here's what you need to know

OMAHA (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament Sunday.

The Huskers are joined by Creighton, which earned a 3-seed, and UNO in the Mavericks' first appearance in the big dance in program history.

Here's what you need to know:

Nebraska is hosting the first two rounds, and if they win, they'll host the next two as well.

First-round matchups at the Devaney Center:

Friday, Dec. 1

4:30 p.m.

Delaware vs. (8) Mizzou

7 p.m.

Long Island vs. (1) Nebraska

Winners play Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Creighton is hosting the first two rounds.

First-round matchups at D.J. Sokol Arena:

Friday, Dec. 1

4 p.m.

Minnesota vs. (6) Utah State

6:30 p.m.

Colgate vs. (3) Creighton

Winners play Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

UNO is traveling to Lawrence, Kansas.

First-round matchups:

Thursday, Nov. 30

4:30 p.m.

Yale vs. (5) Penn State

7 p.m.

UNO vs. (4) Kansas

Winners play Friday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

