Watch Now
Sports

Actions

NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: Here's what you need to know

Nebraska volleyball updates
kmtv
A day after volleyball coaches criticized ESPN’s coverage plans for the NCAA tournament, the cable network reversed course and announced there would be commentators for all matches streamed on its digital platforms.
Nebraska volleyball updates
Posted at 10:31 PM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 23:32:38-05

OMAHA (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament Sunday.

The Huskers are joined by Creighton, which earned a 3-seed, and UNO in the Mavericks' first appearance in the big dance in program history.

Here's what you need to know:

Nebraska is hosting the first two rounds, and if they win, they'll host the next two as well.

First-round matchups at the Devaney Center:
Friday, Dec. 1
4:30 p.m.
Delaware vs. (8) Mizzou
7 p.m.
Long Island vs. (1) Nebraska

Winners play Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Creighton is hosting the first two rounds.

First-round matchups at D.J. Sokol Arena:
Friday, Dec. 1
4 p.m.
Minnesota vs. (6) Utah State
6:30 p.m.
Colgate vs. (3) Creighton

Winners play Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

UNO is traveling to Lawrence, Kansas.

First-round matchups:
Thursday, Nov. 30
4:30 p.m.
Yale vs. (5) Penn State
7 p.m.
UNO vs. (4) Kansas

Winners play Friday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to view the full bracket.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings