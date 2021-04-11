NCAA volleyball tournament will boost Omaha's economy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha economy will get a significant boost from hosting the entire NCAA volleyball championship tournament over the next two weeks.

When the NCAA decided to move the entire tournament to the city instead of just holding the Final Four in Omaha, the demand for hotel rooms for the teams and officials jumped from 900 nights to 9,400 nights.

RELATED: ESPN announcers now set for whole NCAA volleyball tournament

The city's convention and visitors bureau estimates that those added hotel rooms alone are expected to generate an $18 million economic impact for the city.

The economic boost is welcome after so many events have been cancelled in the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.