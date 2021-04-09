Watch
Nebraska baseball beats Maryland in series opener, stays in first place in Big Ten

John Peterson/AP
Nebraska pitcher Cade Povich (33) throws a pitch against Minnesota in the second inning during an NCAA baseball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Posted at 6:51 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 19:53:46-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team beat Maryland, 6-2, on Friday to stay in first place in the Big Ten standings.

The Huskers improved to 14-5 and have now won nine of their past ten games.

Cade Povich picked up the win going 6.1 IP with 5 K & 2 ER.

Freshman Brice Matthews homered while Spencer Schwellenbach went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI.

Game two of the series against the Terps starts at 2 p.m. Saturday on NET.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
