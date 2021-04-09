Nebraska baseball beats Maryland in series opener, stays in first place in Big Ten

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team beat Maryland, 6-2, on Friday to stay in first place in the Big Ten standings.

The Huskers improved to 14-5 and have now won nine of their past ten games.

Cade Povich picked up the win going 6.1 IP with 5 K & 2 ER.

Freshman Brice Matthews homered while Spencer Schwellenbach went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI.

You can’t stop him, you can only hope to contain him.@spencerschwell gives us the lead on his 3rd RBI of the game. pic.twitter.com/txMuI3jIkU — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 9, 2021

Game two of the series against the Terps starts at 2 p.m. Saturday on NET.