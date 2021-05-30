Nebraska baseball beats Michigan in regular season finale

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team held on to beat Michigan on Saturday in the 2nd game of a doubleheader, 5-3, to claim a series win over Wolverines in the regular season finale.

Max Anderson and Jaxon Hallmark homered for the Huskers in the victory.

Max just sent a ball home.



Like, his Omaha, home. 💣💥 pic.twitter.com/UpUFAPxDuH — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) May 29, 2021

Spencer Schwellenbach came in during the 9th inning to earn his 9th save of the season as NU improved to 31-12 on the year.

BALL GAME.



Your Huskers finish the regular season 31-12.#BoltEra⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1FTAyljPfH — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) May 29, 2021

Nebraska earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by capturing the Big Ten title so the Huskers will now await word on Monday at 11 AM on ESPN2 for their regional destination.