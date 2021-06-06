Watch
Nebraska baseball blows out NJIT to keep season alive in NCAA Tournament

Courtesy: SEC Media
nebraska baseball
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 21:33:42-04

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team tied a program record for runs in a NCAA Tournament game with a 18-4 win over NJIT on Sunday in the Fayetteville Regional.

The Huskers now face #1 overall seed Arkansas again in Sunday night's regional final at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. Millard South alum Kyle Perry will get the start for Nebraska.

If NU wins, it would force a winner-take-all regional final game tomorrow at 6 p.m. against the Razorbacks. This is the first time in 14 years the Big Red has made it to a regional final.

The 18 runs against NJIT on Sunday were also a season-high for the Huskers.

Cam Chick hit a three-run inside the park home run in what turned out to be an eight run 4th inning for the Big Red.

Joe Acker, Jaxon Hallmark & Brice Matthews also homered for the Huskers. Acker went 4-for-5 in the game with four runs scores and double shy of the cycle.

Shay Schanaman tied a career-high going seven innings giving up just one earned run on four hits while striking out five.

