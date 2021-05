LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team blew out Northwestern on Friday night in Lincoln, 12-2, as the Huskers regained first place in the Big Ten standings.

Bellevue West grad Cade Povich pitched seven shutout innings giving up just two hits, no walks with five strikeouts. The Big Red put up three runs in the 5th, three runs in the 6th and five in the 7th.

NU improved to 24-11 on the season.

The two teams meet tomorrow starting at 2 p.m. on NET.