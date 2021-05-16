Nebraska baseball clinches series win over Northwestern, game three canceled

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team rallied to beat Northwestern on Saturday in Lincoln, 11-5, as the Huskers remained in first place in the Big Ten standings. However, the Huskers will not get a chance for another win this weekend as it was announced that Sunday's contest was canceled because of COVID concerns with the Wildcats. The Husker Sports Network radio broadcast stated on Saturday that Northwestern was only able to dress 19 players on Friday after the Wildcats had their previous two weekend series' canceled.

Here is Nebraska's official statement on Sunday's cancellation, which will count as a no-contest:

Sunday's Nebraska vs. Northwestern baseball game at Hawks Field has been canceled due to COVID issues within the Northwestern program. The decision to cancel was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.

Fans who purchased tickets for Sunday's canceled game will a credit card with automatically receive a refund to the original purchasing credit card for the ticket.

Fans who bought tickets for Sunday's game with cash at Haymarket Park can return their tickets to the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office to receive a refund. The ticket office is open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday - Friday.

The Huskers will be back in action next weekend in Bloomington, Ind., for a pair of games against both Indiana and Ohio State.

On Saturday, NU rallied from a 3-0 deficit. The Big Red took the lead for good on Joe Acker's 2 RBI single in the 7th. Luke Roskam and Spencer Schwellenbach also had home runs. Nebraska improved to 25-11 on the season.

