Nebraska baseball commit Kayden Anderson excels in four sports

Glenwood baseball standout Kayden Anderson grew up around sports.

“As a kid I found out early that baseball was my favorite sport,” Anderson said. “It was a big thing in our family my whole life, so I wanted to work on that my whole life. My dad played college baseball, my brother plays baseball, my mom played basketball and volleyball.”

Anderson's been the starting shortstop for the Rams since the eighth grade.

Now he’s heading into his senior year, after hitting above .500 with eight home runs as a junior.

“[I’m] just thinking about where I want to be, and I know that it starts now,” Anderson said. “So kind of just thinking about [what’s] ahead and having to drive myself every day trying to get better.”

Anderson plays sports year-round.

In the fall, he’s the quarterback of Glenwood’s football team. In the winter, he’s a shooting guard on the basketball team. And in the spring, he plays on the tennis team.

But his future is on the diamond; he’s verbally committed to play for Nebraska.

“I love the coaching staff, every single one of them,” Anderson said. “They showed love to me and said they wanted me to be on their team. That meant a lot to me.”

Now that three Huskers were selected in the first four rounds of the MLB Draft, Anderson is even more excited to get to Lincoln.

“My goal after college is to go pro... whether that be [in the] majors or somewhere else,” he said. “Seeing that they sent three players on the first and second day, it shows a lot about their program [and] how good they are at developing each player who’s there. It’s just awesome.”

But he still has one more year to go in high school.

As of now, he plans to play all four sports one last time.

“Each sport helps me out with my favorite sport, baseball,” Anderson said. “There’s something about each sport that prepares me for life or just baseball in general.

“Not many people probably think it’s easy; it’s really challenging. But it’s good experience for me. It helps me stay responsible and stuff, and keep going at what I want.”