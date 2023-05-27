Nebraska baseball eliminates Michigan State from Big Ten Tournament

OMAHA (KMTV) — Will Walsh pitched a complete game shutout as the Nebraska baseball team stayed alive at the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha on Friday night eliminating Michigan State, 4-0.
The Huskers will now face top-seed Maryland in the semifinals needing to beat the Terps twice on Saturday, once at 1 PM & again at 9 PM to advance to the tournament game.
Walsh gave up just four hits while striking out seven.
𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓦𝓲𝓵𝓵 𝓦𝓪𝓵𝓼𝓱 𝓖𝓪𝓶𝓮 😤 @will_walsh30 x @Husker_Baseball pic.twitter.com/D3GcWVCjp7— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) May 27, 2023
Ben Columbus went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI.