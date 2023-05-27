Watch Now
Nebraska baseball eliminates Michigan State from Big Ten Tournament

Posted at 9:20 PM, May 26, 2023
OMAHA (KMTV) — Will Walsh pitched a complete game shutout as the Nebraska baseball team stayed alive at the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha on Friday night eliminating Michigan State, 4-0.

The Huskers will now face top-seed Maryland in the semifinals needing to beat the Terps twice on Saturday, once at 1 PM & again at 9 PM to advance to the tournament game.

Walsh gave up just four hits while striking out seven.

Ben Columbus went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI.

