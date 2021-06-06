Nebraska baseball falls to #1 Arkansas in Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team lost to #1 Arkansas, 5-1, on Saturday night in the Fayetteville Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers (32-13) will try to keep their season alive on Sunday at 2 p.m. against NJIT on ESPN3.com.

The Razorbacks (48-10) jumped on the board first with a leadoff home run by Matt Goodheart in the bottom of the first. The Hogs then tacked on two more in the 2nd against NU starter Chance Hroch, who went just 3.2 innings.

Nebraska gave up ten walks on the night with its lone run coming in the bottom of the 6th on a Luke Roskam RBI single in front of a sellout crowd of 11,084 fans at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

The Huskers will have to beat NJIT tomorrow afternoon then beat Arkansas twice in order to keep their season alive.

If NU beats NJIT on Sunday at 2 PM, it'll play the Razorbacks tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on ESPN3.com. If the Huskers win that one, they'll face Arkansas again for a winner-take-all regional final on Monday at 6 p.m.