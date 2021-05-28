Watch
Nebraska baseball: Povich, Huskers shut out Michigan in game one

John Peterson/AP
Nebraska pitcher Cade Povich (33) throws a pitch against Minnesota in the second inning during an NCAA baseball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Cade Povich
Posted at 4:02 PM, May 28, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska starter Cade Povich pitched a gem & the bullpen backed him up as the Huskers shut out Michigan on Friday at Haymarket Park, 1-0. The Bellevue West alum went seven scoreless innings striking out nine including an immaculate inning in the first when the southpaw threw nine pitches for nine strikes.

NU scored its lone run in the bottom of the 6th on a Luke Roskam RBI single that scored Spencer Schwellenbach.

Schwellenbach came in for the 9th for his 8th save of the season.

The Huskers have now won nine straight.

The Big Red will go for a series win on Saturday at noon on BTN.

