Nebraska baseball: Povich, Huskers shut out Michigan in game one

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska starter Cade Povich pitched a gem & the bullpen backed him up as the Huskers shut out Michigan on Friday at Haymarket Park, 1-0. The Bellevue West alum went seven scoreless innings striking out nine including an immaculate inning in the first when the southpaw threw nine pitches for nine strikes.

9 pitches, 9 strikes, 3 K's.@Cpo22 strikes out the side in the 1st and the boys haven't missed a beat. pic.twitter.com/Hz16fbu7mn — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) May 28, 2021

NU scored its lone run in the bottom of the 6th on a Luke Roskam RBI single that scored Spencer Schwellenbach.

Skum hits nearly .400 with RISP.



Nothing new to see here. 😎 pic.twitter.com/CbO3VkRBT1 — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) May 28, 2021

Schwellenbach came in for the 9th for his 8th save of the season.

The Huskers have now won nine straight.

The Big Red will go for a series win on Saturday at noon on BTN.