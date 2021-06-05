Nebraska baseball rallies to beat Northeastern in NCAA Tournament opener, will face Arkansas on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeat Northeastern, 8-6, in the Huskers' NCAA Tournament opener on Friday night in Fayetteville.
Cam Chick started the Big Red rally with a three run home run in the 4th inning.
Here come the Huskers!#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 @Husker_Baseball pic.twitter.com/OvKm47C3SJ— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 5, 2021
Nebraska took a 5-4 lead on a RBI single by Omaha Skutt Catholic alum MoJo Hagge in the 6th.
NU will now face #1 overall seed Arkansas on Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN3.com.
Don't ever count the boys out. #BoltEra⚡️ pic.twitter.com/gM2bxvVJJn— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) June 5, 2021