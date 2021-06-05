Watch
Nebraska baseball rallies to beat Northeastern in NCAA Tournament opener, will face Arkansas on Saturday

Justin Hayworth/AP
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach runs the bases during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)
Posted at 9:58 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 00:00:17-04

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeat Northeastern, 8-6, in the Huskers' NCAA Tournament opener on Friday night in Fayetteville.

Cam Chick started the Big Red rally with a three run home run in the 4th inning.

Nebraska took a 5-4 lead on a RBI single by Omaha Skutt Catholic alum MoJo Hagge in the 6th.

NU will now face #1 overall seed Arkansas on Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN3.com.

