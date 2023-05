The Nebraska baseball team rallied from a 6-3 deficit in the 7th inning to beat Rutgers, 9-7, on Wednesday in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

NU has now won 8 of its last ten games.

Gabe Swansen hit a three-run homer to tie it at six.

The Huskers will now face #1 seed Maryland on Thursday starting at 6 PM on BTN.