Nebraska baseball stays alive in Chapel Hill, eliminates Holy Cross

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (KMTV) — Nebraska baseball seems to perform well under pressure.

In an elimination game Saturday against Holy Cross in the Chapel Hill regional, the Huskers scored four unanswered runs to eliminate the Crusaders 4-1.

Cayden Brumbaugh and Hogan Helligso each hit a home run and drove in two RBIs apiece, while Devin Nunez went 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and a run scored.

At the plate, Ty Horn pitched 7.1 innings, notching six strikeouts.

"(I'm) awfully proud of our defense today," Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. "Not easy to do after a late night and a quick turnaround to come and play clean baseball, and that's what we did."

In the top of the 5th, Holy Cross' Sean Scanlon got the scoring started with a solo home run.

Then the Huskers stepped it up, starting with a two-run shot from Brumbaugh to put the Big Red up 2-1.

Helligso's homer came in the bottom of the 7th, and he also hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 8th.

Nebraska will face the winner of Oklahoma vs. North Carolina Sunday at 11 a.m. central time.