LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team won its 6th straight game on Sunday with a 10-2 victory over Minnesota to sweep the Gophers.

The Big Red used a four-run 3rd inning to break the game open. Grand Island native Shay Schanaman went a career-high 7.1 innings while striking out a career-high ten.

With an 11-4 record, the Huskers are off to their best start in 13 years.

NU visits Illinois next Friday.