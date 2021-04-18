Watch
Nebraska baseball sweeps Penn State as Huskers stay in first place

Nati Harnik/AP
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach celebrates a base hit during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball game against Michigan in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team completed a sweep of Penn State on Sunday, 5-3, as the Huskers remain in first place in the Big Ten standings.

NU improved to 18-6 on the season, its best 24-game start since 2008. The Huskers have now won 13 of their last 15 games.

Shay Schanaman went 6 innings striking out five while giving up seven hits and two earned runs to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Spencer Schwellenbach pitched the final two innings to earn the save for the Big Red.

The Huskers head to Michigan State for a three-game series starting next Friday.

