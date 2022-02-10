Watch
Nebraska baseball team not relying on last year's success

Despite winning the Big Ten title in 2021, the Nebraska baseball team is not relying on last year's success.
Posted at 8:10 PM, Feb 09, 2022
LINCOLN (KMTV) — Despite winning the 2021 Big Ten regular season title, the Nebraska baseball team is not relying on last year's success.

"The quiet confidence I would say that our team operates with I'm proud of," said Huskers head coach Will Bolt on Wednesday. "Because they're confident enough to know that we're going to be good but also humble enough to know that we've got to show up and work everyday to get where we want to get to so I'm just proud of how they operate. They're very low maintenance and we don't have to put them in their place very often."

The Huskers have sold out their reserved season tickets with the opener nine days away.

NU opens the 2022 season at Sam Houston next Friday.

The Big Red's home opener is Friday March 11 against Long Beach State.

