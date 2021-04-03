Nebraska baseball wins 7th straight, takes over 1st place in Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team won its 7th straight game with an 8-6 victory at Illinois on Friday to take over 1st place in the Big Ten standings.

The Big Red had to rally multiple times after giving up an early 2-0 advantage. Millard West alum Max Anderson put NU up for good with a RBI single in the top of the 8th that scored Spencer Schwellenbach.

MAX ANDERSON, RU KIDDING ME pic.twitter.com/4bwja9Dshk — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 3, 2021

In the 9th, Schwellenbach came in to make the save for Nebraska.

NU improved to 12-4 overall.

The Huskers will go for a series win Saturday in Champaign at 5 p.m. on BTN+.