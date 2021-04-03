Watch
Sports

Actions

Nebraska baseball wins 7th straight, takes over 1st place in Big Ten

items.[0].image.alt
Justin Hayworth/AP
Nebraska's Cade Povich delivers a pitch during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)
cade povich nebraska huskers baseball
Posted at 9:42 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 23:16:44-04

CHAMPAIGN (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team won its 7th straight game with an 8-6 victory at Illinois on Friday to take over 1st place in the Big Ten standings.

The Big Red had to rally multiple times after giving up an early 2-0 advantage. Millard West alum Max Anderson put NU up for good with a RBI single in the top of the 8th that scored Spencer Schwellenbach.

In the 9th, Schwellenbach came in to make the save for Nebraska.

NU improved to 12-4 overall.

The Huskers will go for a series win Saturday in Champaign at 5 p.m. on BTN+.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning