Nebraska bowling wins 6th NCAA championship in program history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMTV) — The Nebraska bowling team defeated Arkansas State, 4-1, to win its 6th NCAA championship in Huskers' history on Saturday night in Kansas City.

It's NU's 8th national title since becoming a varsity sport.

Bringing the national title back to Lincoln! pic.twitter.com/dv5gLEJEnO — Nebraska Bowling (@NEBowling) April 11, 2021

The Big Red also captured the NCAA crown in 2004, 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2015.

The six NCAA bowling titles are the most by any school in the country with the next closes school winning three.

Saturday's win was actually the first tournament Nebraska had won all season.

This marks NU's first national title in any sport since volleyball won in Kansas City back in 2017.

In the NCAA's 17 year history of hosting bowling championships, the Huskers have made the finals in ten of them with a record now of 6-4.