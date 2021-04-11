Watch
Sports

Actions

Nebraska bowling wins 6th NCAA championship in program history

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/ASSOCIATED PRESS
** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, MAY 26-28 ** A ball hits some pins at the bowling alley in the Holler House Tuesday, May 22, 2007, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Bowling pins
Posted at 7:51 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 21:57:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMTV) — The Nebraska bowling team defeated Arkansas State, 4-1, to win its 6th NCAA championship in Huskers' history on Saturday night in Kansas City.

It's NU's 8th national title since becoming a varsity sport.

The Big Red also captured the NCAA crown in 2004, 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2015.

The six NCAA bowling titles are the most by any school in the country with the next closes school winning three.

Saturday's win was actually the first tournament Nebraska had won all season.

This marks NU's first national title in any sport since volleyball won in Kansas City back in 2017.

In the NCAA's 17 year history of hosting bowling championships, the Huskers have made the finals in ten of them with a record now of 6-4.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning