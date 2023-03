LINCOLN (KMTV) — Bellevue West, Omaha Skutt Catholic & Ashland-Greewood all captured boys' state basketball titles on Saturday in Lincoln.

The T-Birds finished undefeated in Doug Woodard's final game of his historic coaching career beating Millard North, 64-41, for the Class A crown.

Skutt Catholic beat Platteview, 57-50, for the Class B championship.

And Ashland-Greenwood won C1 for the 2nd straight season defeating Auburn, 54-24.

Click on the video above for all the highlights & celebration.