Nebraska boys' state basketball tournament semifinal highlights 3/10/23

Bellevue West and Millard North will meet in the Class A final for the 4th straight season. Meanwhile, Skutt Catholic will play Platteview for the Class B crown. And in Class C1, Ashland-Greenwood will meet Auburn again for the title.
Posted at 10:47 PM, Mar 10, 2023
LINCOLN (KMTV) — For the 4th straight season, Millard North will meet Bellevue West with the Class A title on the line as both the Mustangs & T-Birds took care of business on semifinal Friday at the Nebraska boys' state basketball tournament.

Meanwhile in Class B, Omaha Skutt Catholic survived a scare against Crete and will play Platteview for the title on Saturday.

In Class C1, it'll be rematch for the title when Ashland-Greenwood faces Auburn.

Click on the video above to watch semifinal highlights.

