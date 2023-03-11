Nebraska boys' state basketball tournament semifinal highlights 3/10/23

LINCOLN (KMTV) — For the 4th straight season, Millard North will meet Bellevue West with the Class A title on the line as both the Mustangs & T-Birds took care of business on semifinal Friday at the Nebraska boys' state basketball tournament.

Meanwhile in Class B, Omaha Skutt Catholic survived a scare against Crete and will play Platteview for the title on Saturday.

In Class C1, it'll be rematch for the title when Ashland-Greenwood faces Auburn.

Click on the video above to watch semifinal highlights.