OMAHA (KMTV) — The Nebraska boys' state wrestling finals were historic.

Omaha North's Tyson Terry became the first to win four titles at heavyweight; and he finished his wrestling career undefeated on the mat.

Bennington's Kyler Lauridsen also joined the four-time champ club with a win at 157, following in the footsteps of his older brother Kael.

In the team race, Creighton Prep won Class A and Skutt Catholic won Class B.

Check out all the action in the video above!