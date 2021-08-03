Nebraska defensive coordinator Chinander confident in Blackshirts heading into season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — For the first time since fall camp began last week, the Huskers spoke to reporters on Monday. One guy who shouldn't have do a ton of teaching this month is Erik Chinander. NU's defensive coordinator has ten starters returning on his side of the ball.

"We're not in general math anymore," said Chinander. "We're like in whatever you guys took. I took General Math 1 & 2. So like calculus or whatever right? We're there. So we're getting these formulas figured out instead of figuring out 2 + 2. And it's really nice. You get to the install with the older guys they're almost kind of like 'Seriously? We're going to install this again? You have to do it for the rookies. It feels different. It doesn't feel like it's Groundhog Day like we're starting over every single day. We've already got the groundwork laid. Now we're putting on the trim and shingles and the details and that's a good feeling for me."

The Huskers will take Tuesday off before returning to practice on Wednesday.