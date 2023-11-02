Nebraska football 2024 Big Ten game dates announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Big Ten announced all the 2024 football conference matchup locations on Thursday.
Nebraska will play the following teams at Memorial Stadium in 2024:
Sept. 21 vs. Illinois
Oct. 5 vs. Rutgers
Nov. 2 vs. UCLA
Nov. 23 vs. Wisconsin
Here are the Huskers' 2024 away games:
Sept. 28 at Purdue
Oct. 19 at Indiana
Oct. 26 at Ohio State
Nov. 16 at USC
Nov. 29 at Iowa (Friday)
Nebraska will have two bye weeks in the 2024 season: one on Oct. 12 and the other on Nov. 9.
The Huskers 2024 season kicks off on Aug. 31 at home against UTEP, followed by home games against Colorado and Northern Iowa on Sept. 7 and 14, respectively.