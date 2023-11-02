Nebraska football 2024 Big Ten game dates announced

Watch Now
Eric Francis
<p>LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 10: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the bench before their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Memorial Stadium on November 10, 2012 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska beat Penn State 32-23. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)</p>
Nebraska football practice report: Aug. 23rd
Posted at 3:09 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 16:36:43-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Big Ten announced all the 2024 football conference matchup locations on Thursday.

Nebraska will play the following teams at Memorial Stadium in 2024:

Sept. 21 vs. Illinois
Oct. 5 vs. Rutgers
Nov. 2 vs. UCLA
Nov. 23 vs. Wisconsin

Here are the Huskers' 2024 away games:

Sept. 28 at Purdue
Oct. 19 at Indiana
Oct. 26 at Ohio State
Nov. 16 at USC
Nov. 29 at Iowa (Friday)

Nebraska will have two bye weeks in the 2024 season: one on Oct. 12 and the other on Nov. 9.

The Huskers 2024 season kicks off on Aug. 31 at home against UTEP, followed by home games against Colorado and Northern Iowa on Sept. 7 and 14, respectively.

