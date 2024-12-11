Nebraska football 2025 Big Ten schedule released

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team now knows its 2025 Big Ten schedule.
The Huskers will have five conference contests at Memorial Stadium and four on the road.
Here is the full schedule, including non-conference games:
Aug. 30 vs. Cincinnati (at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis)
Sept. 6 vs. Akron
Sept. 13 vs. Houston Christian
Sept. 20 vs. Michigan
Sept. 27 BYE WEEK
Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State
Oct. 11 at Maryland
Oct. 18 at Minnesota
Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern
Nov. 1 vs. USC
Nov. 8 at UCLA
Nov. 29 BYE WEEK
Nov. 22 at Penn State
Friday, Nov. 28 vs. Iowa
The Huskers will conclude their 2024 season at the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in New York City.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. central time.