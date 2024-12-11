Watch Now
Nebraska football 2025 Big Ten schedule released

The Huskers will have five conference games at Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team now knows its 2025 Big Ten schedule.

The Huskers will have five conference contests at Memorial Stadium and four on the road.

Here is the full schedule, including non-conference games:

Aug. 30 vs. Cincinnati (at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis)

Sept. 6 vs. Akron

Sept. 13 vs. Houston Christian

Sept. 20 vs. Michigan

Sept. 27 BYE WEEK

Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State

Oct. 11 at Maryland

Oct. 18 at Minnesota

Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern

Nov. 1 vs. USC

Nov. 8 at UCLA

Nov. 29 BYE WEEK

Nov. 22 at Penn State

Friday, Nov. 28 vs. Iowa

The Huskers will conclude their 2024 season at the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. central time.

