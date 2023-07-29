Nebraska football assistant coach Wager resigns, cited for DUI

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football assistant coach Bob Wager resigned Friday after he "received a citation for a driving offense," he said in a statement to head coach Matt Rhule and Athletic Director Trev Alberts.

Lincoln police confirmed Wager was cited for a DUI on Wednesday with an alleged blood alcohol content above .15, possession of an open container in a vehicle and careless driving.

In his statement, Wager said "I am grateful for the opportunity extended to me, and sincerely sorry for any negativity my poor decision has brought to my family, our team, our staff, and all those that I have disappointed.”

Wager was in his first season with the Huskers as the tight ends coach.

The athletic department announced special teams analyst Josh Martin will take his place.