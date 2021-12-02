Nebraska football: Austin Allen named 1st team All-Big Ten

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations

Senior tight end Austin Allen has been named the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year, as well as a first-team All-Big Ten honoree. Allen led four Husker offensive standouts who earned all-conference accolades as announced by the Big Ten Office on Wednesday.

A native of Aurora, Neb., Allen was a first-team all-conference choice by the Big Ten media panel and earned second-team accolades from the Big Ten coaches. Allen is the first Husker position player to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors since 2014, and he is the first Husker tight end to be a first-team all-conference selection since Matt Herian in 2003.

Allen had a record-setting season for a Nebraska tight end in 2021, setting school position records for receptions (38) and yards (602), and a single-game record for receiving yards by a tight end with 143 yards at Wisconsin. Allen led all Big Ten tight ends in receiving yards, and his 15.8 yards per reception ranked sixth nationally among tight ends and bettered all other Big Ten tight ends by more than three yards per catch.

Three other Husker offensive players were recognized by the Big Ten on Wednesday. Center Cam Jurgens was a third-team all-league pick by the Big Ten coaches, while earning honorable-mention accolades from the media panel. Jurgens anchored a Nebraska offensive line that helped the Husker offense average 447.6 yards per game to rank in the top 25 nationally.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten recognition for the second time in his career, picking up the accolades from the Big Ten Coaches. Martinez ranked second in the Big Ten in total offense with 308.0 yards per game, while throwing for 14 touchdowns and rushing for 13 scores.

Receiver Samori Toure made the most of his only season at Nebraska and was an honorable-mention all-conference choice by the Big Ten media. Toure caught 46 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns, while leading all Big Ten players with 19.5 yards per reception, a figure that ranked seventh nationally among players with at least 40 receptions.

In addition to the four all-conference selections, senior receiver Levi Falck was Nebraska’s recipient of the Sportsmanship Award. Falck has been a key contributor at receiver during his two seasons with the Huskers. He caught 18 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown in 2021.