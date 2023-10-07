Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Nebraska football beats Illinois for first Big Ten win of season

Heinrich Haarberg, Kenenna Odeluga
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg throws a pass as Illinois linebacker Kenenna Odeluga defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Heinrich Haarberg, Kenenna Odeluga
Posted at 11:06 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 00:06:22-04

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KMTV) — Nebraska football got its first Big Ten win of the season at Illinois Friday, beating the Illini 20-7.

It was also Matt Rhule's 50th career win as a college head coach.

Tristan Alvano kicked off the scoring for the Huskers with a 31-yard field goal in the last two minutes of the first quarter to put Nebraska up 3-0.

Anthony Grant and Heinrich Haarberg each scored a rushing touchdown—ten seconds apart— in the second quarter to increase the Huskers' lead to 17.

Illinois responded near the end of the first half when Luke Altmyer found Pat Bryant for a 46-yard touchdown, decreasing the deficit to 17-7.

Nebraska got some insurance in the third with another Tristan Alvano field goal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings