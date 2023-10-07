Nebraska football beats Illinois for first Big Ten win of season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KMTV) — Nebraska football got its first Big Ten win of the season at Illinois Friday, beating the Illini 20-7.

It was also Matt Rhule's 50th career win as a college head coach.

Tristan Alvano kicked off the scoring for the Huskers with a 31-yard field goal in the last two minutes of the first quarter to put Nebraska up 3-0.

Anthony Grant and Heinrich Haarberg each scored a rushing touchdown—ten seconds apart— in the second quarter to increase the Huskers' lead to 17.

Illinois responded near the end of the first half when Luke Altmyer found Pat Bryant for a 46-yard touchdown, decreasing the deficit to 17-7.

Nebraska got some insurance in the third with another Tristan Alvano field goal.